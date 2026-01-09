India's power system is rapidly decentralizing as electricity demand, rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and distributed generation expand, turning a one-way grid into a dynamic network that increasingly depends on decentralized data systems such as RF mesh networks.From pv magazine India India is in the midst of one of the world's most ambitious grid-modernization programs. The nation's smart metering rollout under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has moved from planning to execution at remarkable speed, creating a wave of technological, operational, and commercial innovation. ...

