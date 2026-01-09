Anzeige
Kia Corporation: Kia Unveils EV2 at Brussels Motor Show
Kia Corporation: Kia Unveils EV2 at Brussels Motor Show

  • The Kia EV2 - the brand's sixth dedicated electric model - debuts at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show
  • Compact B-SUV designed to support diverse modern lifestyles, delivering class-above interior space and an emotionally engaging electric driving experience
  • Up to 448 km driving range, EV Route Planner, Plug & Charge and bidirectional V2L
  • EV3 GT, EV4 Hatchback GT and EV5 GT also revealed, expanding Kia's electric performance portfolio

BRUSSELS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today unveiled the EV2 at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, marking the global premiere of a compact electric SUV designed to make electric mobility more emotional, intuitive and accessible.

The Kia EV2

"With the Kia EV2, we are expanding the reach of Kia's electric mobility to customers who want a compact car that still feels spacious, capable and emotionally rewarding. EV2 reflects our commitment to practical innovation - bringing advanced EV technology, thoughtful design and everyday usability into a model created for the way people live and move in cities around the world." - Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia

Alongside the EV2, Kia also revealed the EV2 GT Line and introduced the latest electric GT models - EV3GT, EV4 Hatchback GT and EV5 GT - underscoring the brand's commitment to both accessible electrification and engaging performance.

EV2: A New Emotional Gateway to Electric Mobility

The EV2 plays a strategic role within Kia's expanding electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. As the most compact electric SUV in the lineup, it is designed as a gateway model for first-time EV drivers and new Kia buyers, while remaining versatile enough to serve as a primary household vehicle - easy to live with, yet emotionally rewarding.

Kia's new compact SUV delivers an experience beyond its class thanks to:

  • A calm, welcoming cabin atmosphere
  • Class-above interior space and flexibility
  • Easy, confidence-inspiring urban driving dynamics

Production and Launch Timing

Production of the EV2 will begin in the first quarter of 2026 with the standard-range model, followed by long-range and GT Line variants throughout the year. Market launch timings will be announced closer to the start of sales.

The EV3 GT, EV4 Hatchback GT and EV5 GT are scheduled to enter production in the second half of 2026.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center for more.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858054/Photo_1__EV2_STD_EXT.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858055/Press_Release__Kia_Unveils_EV2_at_Brussels_Motor_Show.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-unveils-ev2-at-brussels-motor-show-302657218.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
