Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YA2M | ISIN: US92345Y1064 | Ticker-Symbol: VA7A
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 10:11
190,30 Euro
-0,52 % -1,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,65192,5512:08
190,65192,5512:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2026 22:36 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Announces Sale of its Marketing Solutions Business to ActiveProspect

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced it has sold Verisk Marketing Solutions (VMS) to ActiveProspect, the leading consent-based marketing platform. VMS, part of Verisk's underwriting division, provides leading marketing solutions for customers in both insurance and non-insurance industries.

VMS is an industry leader in consent-verified lead orchestration, identity resolution, and marketing intelligence. The company empowers marketers and data teams in consumer-facing industries to reach the right person, with the right message, at the right time-always with consumer data security and privacy at the forefront. VMS was formed through the successful integration of Jornaya and Infutor.

Transaction Details

The sale of VMS aligns with Verisk's strategic focus on serving and connecting the global insurance industry, and best positions VMS for long-term growth and product development for all markets it serves.

"This transaction reaffirms our commitment to focusing on data, analytics and technology solutions for the global insurance industry while also demonstrating our discipline to invest in our highest-growth and return-on-invested-capital opportunities," said Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk. "The VMS team has built a differentiated, privacy-first platform and this transaction will ensure VMS has the opportunity to serve its customers and invest as needed in the years ahead."

ActiveProspect, backed by Five Elms Capital, acquired VMS to complement its software platform offering with robust data capabilities, expanding into the Identity Resolution and Marketing Intelligence space.

"We are excited to bring the VMS and ActiveProspect teams together," said Steve Rafferty, CEO of ActiveProspect. "VMS adds a proven portfolio of identity resolution solutions and consumer insights purpose-built for marketing. They also bring a significant roster of large enterprise customers, accelerating our ability to serve marketing, data, and analytics teams with identity and marketing intelligence solutions."

TD Securities acted as a financial advisor and Davis Polk Wardwell LLP as a legal advisor to Verisk in connection with the transaction. Munck Wilson Mandala LLP acted as legal advisor to ActiveProspect.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About ActiveProspect
ActiveProspect empowers performance marketers to identify and acquire prospects at scale. Its consent-based marketing platform helps brands and publishers streamline lead buying and selling by providing an all-in-one solution for TCPA compliance, identity data enrichment & validation, lead orchestration, and vendor management. ActiveProspect's TrustedForm product certifies over 1 billion opt-in leads annually and is the gold standard for documenting prior express written consent for TCPA compliance. For more information, visit www.activeprospect.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.