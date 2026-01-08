Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Announces Sale of its Marketing Solutions Business to ActiveProspect

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced it has sold Verisk Marketing Solutions (VMS) to ActiveProspect, the leading consent-based marketing platform. VMS, part of Verisk's underwriting division, provides leading marketing solutions for customers in both insurance and non-insurance industries.

VMS is an industry leader in consent-verified lead orchestration, identity resolution, and marketing intelligence. The company empowers marketers and data teams in consumer-facing industries to reach the right person, with the right message, at the right time-always with consumer data security and privacy at the forefront. VMS was formed through the successful integration of Jornaya and Infutor.

Transaction Details

The sale of VMS aligns with Verisk's strategic focus on serving and connecting the global insurance industry, and best positions VMS for long-term growth and product development for all markets it serves.

"This transaction reaffirms our commitment to focusing on data, analytics and technology solutions for the global insurance industry while also demonstrating our discipline to invest in our highest-growth and return-on-invested-capital opportunities," said Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk. "The VMS team has built a differentiated, privacy-first platform and this transaction will ensure VMS has the opportunity to serve its customers and invest as needed in the years ahead."

ActiveProspect, backed by Five Elms Capital, acquired VMS to complement its software platform offering with robust data capabilities, expanding into the Identity Resolution and Marketing Intelligence space.

"We are excited to bring the VMS and ActiveProspect teams together," said Steve Rafferty, CEO of ActiveProspect. "VMS adds a proven portfolio of identity resolution solutions and consumer insights purpose-built for marketing. They also bring a significant roster of large enterprise customers, accelerating our ability to serve marketing, data, and analytics teams with identity and marketing intelligence solutions."

TD Securities acted as a financial advisor and Davis Polk Wardwell LLP as a legal advisor to Verisk in connection with the transaction. Munck Wilson Mandala LLP acted as legal advisor to ActiveProspect.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect empowers performance marketers to identify and acquire prospects at scale. Its consent-based marketing platform helps brands and publishers streamline lead buying and selling by providing an all-in-one solution for TCPA compliance, identity data enrichment & validation, lead orchestration, and vendor management. ActiveProspect's TrustedForm product certifies over 1 billion opt-in leads annually and is the gold standard for documenting prior express written consent for TCPA compliance. For more information, visit www.activeprospect.com.



