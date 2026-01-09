TGS ASA: TGS Q4 2025 Operational Update

OSLO, Norway (9 January 2026) - TGS ASA ("TGS"), a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, routinely publishes a quarterly operational update six working days after quarter-end.

The table below shows TGS' normalized Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) crew count¹:

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Normalized crew count Contract1 0.7 3.5 Normalized crew count Multi-client1 1.0 0.0

1) The table shows the average number of crews in operation when assuming a normalized crew size.



The table below shows TGS' allocation of active seismic streamer 3D vessel capacity2. In Q4 2025 Ramform Victory was used as a source vessel in West Africa and is still included in the vessel statistics.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Contract 31% 35% Multi-client 48% 31% Steaming 15% 6% Yard 5% 6% Stacked/Standby 1% 22% Number of vessels 6 6

2) The statistics include active seismic 3D streamer vessels (capacity working on New Energy Solutions projects are excluded).

Based on preliminary financial review TGS expects multi-client investment to be close to USD 120 million in Q4 2025, compared to USD 100.4 million in Q4 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS commented: "Our seismic vessel utilization reached 79% in Q4, up from 73% in the previous quarter. I am pleased that we have established an attractive portfolio of multi-client projects offshore Brazil focusing on the equatorial margin and the Pelotas basin, with strong client support. Early in Q4 we deployed our third Ramform Titan-class vessel for multi-client work offshore Brazil, and we expect to maintain half of our streamer fleet in the region well into 2026. We enter 2026 with strong market position, a leaner cost base, and a robust balance sheet, having reduced net interest-bearing debt to approximately USD 430 million."

TGS will release its Q4 2025 results at 07:00 a.m. CET on 12 February 2026. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CET, webcasted live.

The webcast can be followed live via this link:

https://qcnl.tv/p/miug3wdVpOfCTZvPDri7vw

