Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 10:49
15,300 Euro
+2,68 % +0,400
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,90015,30012:09
14,90015,30012:09
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for December, 4th quarter and full year of 2025.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


58,865


58,820


52,905


+0.1 %


+11.3 %














Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,880


1,903


1,632


-1.2 %


+15.3 %



Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


177,915


168,569


162,264


+5.5 %


+9.6 %














Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


5,763


5,663


5,046


+1.8 %


+14.2 %














Full Year


Full Year






YoY

(NT$ Million)


2025


2024






Change

Net Revenues


645,388


595,410






+8.4 %














Full Year


Full Year






YoY

(US$ Million)


2025


2024






Change

Net Revenues


20,782


18,596






+11.8 %

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


37,586


36,082


29,858


+4.2 %


+25.9 %














Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,201


1,167


921


+2.9 %


+30.4 %



Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


109,707


100,289


88,363


+9.4 %


+24.2 %














Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2025


2025


2024


Change


Change

Net Revenues


3,553


3,371


2,747


+5.4 %


+29.3 %














Full Year


Full Year






YoY

(NT$ Million)


2025


2024






Change

Net Revenues


389,228


325,875






+19.4 %














Full Year


Full Year






YoY

(US$ Million)


2025


2024






Change

Net Revenues


12,539


10,178






+23.2 %

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com



SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.