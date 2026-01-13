Anzeige
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 17:22
113,00 Euro
+0,89 % +1,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,00112,0010:24
111,00112,0009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 22:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for December 2025

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for December 2025:

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)December
2025		December
2024		% Change
ASM (mm)(1) 2,932.42,665.510.0 %
RPM (mm)(2) 2,521.02,273.110.9 %
Load Factor(3) 86.0 - 85.3 - 0.7p.p.
  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized

For December 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 10.0%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 10.9% compared to 2025. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.0%, 0.7 percentage points higher than in December 2024.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com-

CPA-G

Investor Relations
investor.relations@copaair.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
