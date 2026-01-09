Anzeige
Acer Announces Preliminary 2025 Q4 Revenues at NT$74.37 Billion, Up 12.7% YoY; Full Year and Q4 Revenues Both Highest Over the Same Period Post Pandemic

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its preliminary consolidated revenues for December at NT$28.54 billion, up 16.0% month-on-month (MoM) and 16.4% year-on-year (YoY). For Q4 2025, preliminary consolidated revenues reached NT$74.37 billion with 12.7% growth YoY. Revenues for full year 2025 were NT$275.64 billion, up 4.1% YoY. In 2025, both the full year and Q4 revenues reached the highest over the same period post pandemic.

Highlights include:

  • Revenues from notebook PCs grew by 16.5% YoY in December, 11.6% YoY in Q4, and 3.1% YoY full year
  • Revenues from desktop PCs grew by 25.1% YoY in December, 23.1% YoY in Q4, and 6.8% YoY full year
  • Revenues from gaming products and businesses grew by 23.0% YoY in December, 29.5% YoY in Q4, and 11.3% YoY full year

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. The combined revenues of businesses other than personal computers [1] and displays contributed 32.5% of the group's total revenue in December, 33.4% in Q4 2025, and 32.2% for full year 2025.

This week in Las Vegas, Acer announced nearly 30 new products including new AI and gaming PCs powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, a mini AI workstation, displays for gamers and creators, gaming gadgets, routers, and a new e-scooter.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
