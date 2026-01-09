H&MV Engineering Strengthens U.S. Market Position with Strategic Acquisition of Cooke Power Services

LIMERICK, Ireland and Dallas, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H&MV Engineering, a leading global provider of specialist high-voltage electrical engineering services, backed by Exponent since 2022, is pleased to announce the full acquisition of Cooke Power Services, a trusted name in power infrastructure based in Amarillo, Texas. This strategic acquisition is the next step in our global expansion, reinforcing our commitment to continue to deliver innovative solutions in the U.S. market.

H&MV Engineering is currently engaged in multiple projects under construction across the United States ranging from 138 kV to 345 kV. Our U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas, combined with the acquisition of Cooke Power Services, enhances our ability to serve clients across the Midwest and Southwestern regions within the data centre, renewables, and utility sectors.

"This acquisition is key to our continued expansion strategy in the U.S.," said PJ Flanagan, CEO of H&MV Engineering. "Cooke Power Services brings deep local expertise, a strong reputation, and a shared commitment to safety, quality, and innovation. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver world-class engineering solutions across the U.S. market."

Strategic U.S. Expansion

The acquisition forms part of a broader U.S. market strategy for H&MV Engineering. In addition to integrating Cooke Power Services, the company is actively hiring to support U.S. operations. We are investing in long-term growth across high-demand sectors such as data centres and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). H&MV is leveraging its world-class design, procurement, and construction capabilities to deliver scalable, sustainable solutions tailored to the U.S. market.

Global Strength, Local Delivery

Founded in Limerick, Ireland, H&MV Engineering has grown into a multinational business with operations across the U.S., EMEA and Asia. The company has over 14 GW of high-voltage projects in design and construction and works with some of the world's largest data centre and power and energy developers. With a workforce of over 1,600 FTEs and annualised revenues exceeding one billion USD, H&MV is recognised for its technical excellence, project delivery and collaborative client approach.

Cooke Power Services will retain its local leadership and workforce, ensuring continuity for existing clients while benefiting from H&MV's global resources, engineering capabilities, and project delivery standards.

"We're excited to join the H&MV family," said Paul Cooke, CEO of Cooke Power Services. "This partnership opens new opportunities for our team and our clients, and we look forward to playing a central role in H&MV's U.S. operations."

"We are thrilled to support H&MV Engineering in this strategic acquisition," said John Moore, Chair at H&MV Engineering and Operating Partner at Exponent. "This move reflects the continued customer pull into the U.S. market and the global opportunity ahead for H&MV. Cooke Power Services is a strong fit, and we're excited about the growth potential this unlocks."

About H&MV Engineering

H&MV Engineering, founded in 1997, is a global leader in high-voltage engineering and construction services, facilitating grid connections across data centre, utility and energy storage sectors. H&MV currently has over 14 GW of projects in design and construction and operates from 18 international offices across the U. S., EMEA and Asia. The company is backed by Exponent, alongside minority investors LGT Capital Partners and Hamilton Lane, supporting its continued growth and strategic expansion.

For more information, visit www.hmvengineering.com.

About Exponent

Exponent is a leading European private equity firm based in London and Dublin focused on investing in established and high-quality founder, family and corporate-owned companies. Partnering with management teams to make good businesses substantially better, Exponent uncovers new ways of growing by focusing on operational factors within a company's control - combining cross-sector expertise, deep subsector knowledge and capital. Since its inception in 2004, Exponent has raised five funds and invested in over 40 businesses across the UK, Ireland, and Benelux.

To learn more, visit www.exponentpe.com.

About Cooke Power Services

Cooke Power Services is a Texas-based provider of high-voltage electrical services, specializing in substation construction, testing, and maintenance. Founded in 2001, the company serves utility and energy clients across the U.S. with a strong focus on safety, integrity, and reliability.

For more information, visit www.cookepower.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775381/5709911/H_MV_Engineering_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858134/Cooke_Power_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hmv-engineering-strengthens-us-market-position-with-strategic-acquisition-of-cooke-power-services-302657252.html