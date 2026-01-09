Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A402C4 | ISIN: KYG8021C1042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.01.26 | 22:00
0,840 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMILUX INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMILUX INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 00:18 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Semilux International Ltd.: Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard.

Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semilux International Ltd. (the "Company") received a letter (the "MVLS Deficiency Notice") from the listing qualifications department staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that that from November 13, 2025 to December 30, 2025, the Company's Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") was below the minimum of $35 million required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the "MVLS Requirement").

The MVLS Deficiency Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, and the Company's common stock continues to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SELX."

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has 180 calendar days from the date of the MVLS Deficiency Notice, or through June 29, 2026 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with respect to the MVLS Requirement. The MVLS Deficiency Notice states that if the Company's MVLS closed at $35 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the compliance period ending on the Compliance Date, the Staff will provide written confirmation of compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Date, Nasdaq will provide written notice to the Company that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal any such delisting determination. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company receives a delisting notice from the Staff and appeals the delisting determination, such appeal would be successful.

The Company intends to actively monitor the Company's MVLS between now and the Compliance Date and will take all reasonable measures available to the Company to regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement. While the Company is exercising diligent efforts to maintain the listing of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the applicable continued listing standards set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Investor Relations Contact:

Email: IR@semilux.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.