New UNSW research found that about 20% of solar modules in large PV plants degrade much faster than expected. They recommend holistic strategies such as robust materials, advanced designs, and proactive monitoring to decouple degradation pathways and prevent cascading failures.A group of researchers from University of New South Wales (UNSW) studied the "long tail" phenomenon in large-scale photovoltaic plants and found that about 20% of the solar modules used on the field degrade much faster than expected. The "long tail" occurs when a significant number of modules in the same facility underperform ...

