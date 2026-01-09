China's antitrust regulator has halted an industry-led effort to reduce polysilicon capacity and coordinate pricing, ordering full rectification of actions that contributed to rising market prices. Futures fell sharply after the intervention.China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) convened a closed-door meeting in Beijing on Jan. 6 with the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) and major participants involved in a $7 billion plan to cut polysilicon overcapacity, sources told pv magazine. The plan involved China's six largest polysilicon producers - Tongwei, GCL, Daqo, ...

