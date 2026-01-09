The 500 MW/1 GWh Jiayuguan NingSheng project combines lithium batteries and supercapacitors to support grid stability and renewables integration.From ESS News China's largest supercapacitor-based hybrid energy storage system has been successfully connected to the grid in northwest China, marking a milestone for hybrid of supercapacitor and lithium-based energy storage system. The Jiayuguan NingSheng 500 MW/1,000 MWh independent energy storage project, invested by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), completed commissioning and achieved grid connection in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2025, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...