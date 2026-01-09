Wood Mackenzie's 2026 market outlook for hydrogen expects non-biological origin hydrogen to gain momentum and ammonia crackers to reach commercial scale but predicts the Middle Eastern market to retreat and the EU to abandon its industrial hydrogen mandates.Wood Mackenzie has shared five predictions for the global hydrogen market in 2026. The analysts' "Hydrogen: 5 things to look for in 2026" report says that following the optimism of 2024 and sobering reality of 2025, 2026 will be a "year of reckoning for the hydrogen sector", marked by a "fundamental reassessment of what drives project economies." ...

