09.01.2026
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - £200m 6.625 per cent. Bonds due 2029

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
(incorporated in the England and Wales with limited liability with registered number 4330322)
(the " Issuer")

(LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63)

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

£200,000,000 6.625 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2029
(ISIN: XS0093312550; Common Code: 009331255)
(the " Bonds")

Reference is made to the terms and condition of the Bonds, as set out in the bond trust deed originally dated 21 August 1998, as supplemented on 15 January 1999 and 30 July 2002 (the " Conditions").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the above Bonds that, pursuant to Condition 7(b)(iii) of the Bonds, with effect from 15 January 2026, the Applicable Rate of Interest of the Bonds will be 7.125 per cent. per annum.

Terms used in this notice and not defined herein shall have the same meaning given to them in the Conditions.

This Notice is given by Anglian Water Services Financing Plc. For further information, please contact:

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

PE29 6XU

Email: investors@awg.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
