Blockstream Capital Partners ("BCP") today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement to acquire a division within Numeus Group's digital asset trading and investment business. The transaction includes the absorption of select Bitcoin focused trading strategies with a focus on yield generation as well as a ten person derivatives trading team led by Chief Investment Officer Deepak Gulati, a specialist in volatility and derivatives markets.

Deepak Gulati, appointed Co-Chief Investment Officer of Blockstream Capital Management alongside Rodrigo Rodriguez, previously served as Global Head of Proprietary Trading at JPMorgan, before founding Argentiere Capital, a multibillion-dollar volatility-focused hedge fund. With a thesis that derivatives would drive Bitcoin and digital asset market maturity, he co-founded Numeus Group in 2021 to develop institutional-grade trading, risk management and market-structure capabilities. Komainu, an existing BCP strategic investment, has played an integral role in this transaction and will provide the necessary corporate support, exchange connectivity, collateral management and custodial services.

Strengthening BCP's Market Position

This acquisition significantly expands BCP's Bitcoin trading and yield generation capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of institutional-grade, risk managed Bitcoin yield solutions. By integrating specialized expertise in Bitcoin derivatives and volatility strategies, with a powerful execution and real time risk analytics platform, BCP will capture alternative yield opportunities across both stable and highly volatile market environments.

A Strategic Fit for the Next Phase of Institutional Bitcoin Adoption

The transaction is aligned with BCP's broader strategy to develop a premier institutional platform for digital asset trading, yield generation and structured solutions. By incorporating these new capabilities, BCP strengthens its ability to deliver:

Yield-enhancing derivatives strategies for Bitcoin treasury (including corporate and DAO treasuries), asset-management, and corporate clients, offering an alternative and reliable source of yield on their Bitcoin holdings.

Powerful execution infrastructure with embedded market risk solutions designed to support institutional-grade trading of Bitcoin and operational oversight.

PeterPaul Pardi, Managing Partner of Blockstream Capital Partners, said: "Core to the growth of our business is industry-leading talent, proprietary trading strategies and adding to our best-in-class risk management. Deepak brings a rare blend of institutional TradFi rigor and hands-on digital assets trading expertise. By acquiring Numeus's trading business, we're adding proven crypto-derivatives and volatility capabilities that institutions increasingly demand, while strengthening our platform offering."

Deepak Gulati, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Blockstream Capital Management, commented: "The Blockstream Capital Partners team has the ambition, expertise and platform to set the standard for how institutions access and manage their Bitcoin exposure, and I'm thrilled to help accelerate that build."

Paul Frost-Smith, CEO at Komainu, said: "We're committed to advancing both innovation and institutional adoption across the Bitcoin ecosystem. BCP is an important partner in that mission, and we're excited to deepen the relationship as we continue developing and launching new Bitcoin-centric products and services."

This transaction builds upon BCP's December 2025 acquisition of Corbiere Capital Management, a Jersey-based equities hedge fund manager led by Rodrigo Rodriguez. Numeus Group is also looking forward to building future value through strategic collaboration with BCP, a leader in the crypto industry.

About BCP Group

Blockstream Capital Partners (BCP) is an investment group of Bitcoin pioneers driving the convergence of Bitcoin and institutional finance. Affiliated with Dr. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure, BCP brings together early Bitcoin investors from before the first halving and veteran institutional finance leaders with decades of experience managing global capital.

BCP invests across asset classes venture capital, private and public equity, credit, real estate, and insurance and across the entire stack of Bitcoin finance: from infrastructure (including trading, custody, payments, and settlement) to Bitcoin-based applications and financial instruments. Its approach reflects the same philosophy that defines Blockstream: an uncompromising commitment to building the financial infrastructure of the future and a long-term conviction in Bitcoin.

BCP operates a comprehensive investment platform offering institutional-grade Bitcoin solutions designed to deliver Bitcoin-referenced returns and long-term value for investors. With a global presence in key financial hubs, BCP is positioned to serve leading institutional allocators worldwide.

About Numeus Group

Numeus is a digital asset investment firm founded in 2021 by a team of institutional trad-finance and blockchain experts with a team of 33 today across Switzerland, New York, London, and Mauritius. Its asset management division, Forteus, offers absolute-return and directional strategies under an FCA-regulated framework and maintains a strategic partnership with Schroders plc.

About Komainu

Komainu is the institutional gateway for digital assets, headquartered in Jersey, with offices in London, Dubai, and Singapore. Offering bank-grade infrastructure for institutional investors, Komainu provides seamless, connected and secure services with multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, merging expertise from traditional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional digital asset custody, servicing financing. Komainu (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. Komainu MEA FZE is regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

https://www.komainu.com

