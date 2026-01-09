New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - RealESALetter.com, a national platform connecting Americans with licensed mental health professionals for Emotional Support Animal evaluations, today released its annual analysis of ESA letter request data. The findings reveal a significant generational shift in mental health support preferences, with Gen Z applicants seeking ESA documentation at three times the rate of Millennials throughout 2025.

The analysis examined 3,024 ESA letter requests submitted through the platform between January 2025 and December 2025. The data highlights a growing trend among younger Americans who view animal companionship as a legitimate component of mental health management.

According to the findings, 58 percent of all ESA letter requests originated from Gen Z applicants between the ages of 18 and 27. Millennials between the ages of 28 and 43 accounted for 19 percent of requests. The remaining requests came from Gen X and Baby Boomer applicants.

Among Gen Z applicants, 67 percent cited anxiety as the primary reason for seeking ESA documentation. Depression was the second most common reason, cited by 52 percent of Gen Z applicants. Additionally, 73 percent of Gen Z respondents indicated that their pet significantly reduced daily stress levels.

Request volume through the platform increased 34 percent compared to 2024. California, Texas, Florida, and New York collectively represented 47 percent of all applications received during the year.

Michael Torres, Director of Operations at RealESALetter.com, commented on the findings.

"The 2025 data confirms what the platform has observed for several years. Gen Z approaches mental health differently than previous generations. Rather than waiting for a crisis, younger Americans are building mental health support systems into their daily lives. Emotional support animals have become a key part of that approach for many individuals," said Torres.

Tina Logan, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and clinical consultant for RealESALetter.com, provided additional perspective based on direct experience with ESA applicants.

"Gen Z clients demonstrate a willingness to be proactive about mental health support that distinguishes them from older generations. For many of these individuals, an emotional support animal serves as more than a pet. The animal provides a grounding presence that helps manage anxiety, improves sleep quality, and reduces feelings of isolation. This generation does not view seeking help as a weakness. They view it as responsible self management," said Logan.

The data also revealed that housing considerations drove the majority of ESA letter requests. Approximately 78 percent of applicants sought documentation to qualify for pet friendly housing accommodations under the Fair Housing Act. This federal law requires landlords to make reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, including allowing emotional support animals in properties with no pet policies.

Logan addressed the housing dimension of the trend.

"The intersection of the housing crisis and mental health needs creates real challenges for young renters. Many clients have described being told they must surrender the animal that helps them function on a daily basis. The Fair Housing Act provides protection for individuals with documented mental health conditions who rely on emotional support animals. Awareness of these rights continues to grow, particularly among younger Americans," said Logan.

The state level breakdown of 2025 requests showed California leading with 18 percent of total applications. Texas followed with 12 percent. Florida accounted for 11 percent, New York represented 9 percent, and Arizona rounded out the top five with 6 percent of total requests.

The methodology for the analysis relied on data from 3,024 ESA letter requests submitted through RealESALetter.com between January 2025 and December 2025. Applicants reported age demographics during the application process. All ESA letters included in the analysis were issued following evaluation by licensed mental health professionals in accordance with Fair Housing Act guidelines.

RealESALetter.com connects Americans with licensed mental health professionals for legitimate Emotional Support Animal evaluations and documentation. The platform serves clients across all 50 states, providing accessible pathways to ESA letters that comply with federal housing requirements. Additional information is available at https://www.realesaletter.com.

