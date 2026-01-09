Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 11:14 Uhr
Huepar Validates 5-Year Warranty Foundation with Automated Precision Verification; Announces Expanded UK Service Centres

ZHUHAI, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huepar, a global leader in high-precision laser tools, recently concluded its strategic "Huepar 2025 China Tour." This initiative served as a comprehensive "Precision Verification" audit, demonstrating the engineering excellence that underpins Huepar's industry-leading 5-Year Warranty policy.

Global partners witnessed the transition to Automated Precision Verification, a system that eliminates human error and ensures sub-millimeter consistency through higher sensitivity sensors and intelligent data collection.

Rigorous Quality Assurance While automation ensures precision, Huepar's 5-Year Warranty is justified by exhaustive durability protocols:

100% Inspection: A strict policy for finished goods to ensure zero defects.

Extreme Stress Testing: Systematic simulation of harsh site conditions, including Salt Spray Tests, Vibration/Drop Tests, and High/Low-Temperature testing.

Lifecycle Endurance: Rigorous aging tests for laser modules ensuring long-term stability.

"Our 5-year warranty is a calculated commitment backed by data," said Fendy Zhou, Product Director at Huepar. "By combining automated verification with torture-testing protocols, we prove why Huepar tools are built to last."

2026 Strategic Outlook: Focus on the UK & Europe With product reliability validated, Huepar announced its strategic focus for 2026:

Global Service Infrastructure: Huepar is expanding dedicated repair and service centres in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the US, ensuring faster turnaround times and localised support.

Sustainability: Transitioning to electronic manuals to reduce paper waste globally.

About Huepar

Huepar provides high-precision laser measuring tools for engineers and DIY enthusiasts. Integrating advanced technology with user-centric design, Huepar drives the industry forward with accurate, durable, and accessible tools.

For more information, please visit https://huepar.com.

Media Contact: Huepar Marketing Team marketing@huepar.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huepar-validates-5-year-warranty-foundation-with-automated-precision-verification-announces-expanded-uk-service-centres-302657266.html

