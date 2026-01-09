Atos International: Atos Announces a Strategic Partnership with the World DanceSport Federation to Drive its Technological Evolution

Press Release

Atos Announces a Strategic Partnership with the World DanceSport Federation to Drive its Technological Evolution

Paris, France, January 9, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in secure, AI-driven digital transformation, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) to accelerate the technology evolution of DanceSport worldwide. This landmark collaboration marks a milestone for both organizations, combining Atos' expertise in digital innovation with WDSF's commitment to expanding and enhancing the DanceSport experience for athletes, fans and stakeholders.

The World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) is the internationally recognized governing body for DanceSport, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, WDSF brings together 99 national member bodies across five continents and oversees a diverse portfolio of dance disciplines, competitions and development programs.

A Landmark Collaboration

Through this partnership, Atos and WDSF will launch several technology-driven projects designed to elevate DanceSport on an international scale.

Key focus areas include digital ticketing and distribution, competition services, data-driven insights, and innovative fan engagement solutions, supporting WDSF's long-term digital strategy.

The first major initiative delivered under this partnership was the development of a customized ticketing and distribution platform for the WDSF DanceSport Festival, held from 11 to 13 April 2025 at the historic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, Blackpool. The platform's immediate impact was evident for WDSF, with a huge increase in the number of tickets sold within the first 12 hours of launch, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and accessibility in event management.

Following this successful first deployment, Atos and WDSF will continue to collaborate on ticketing and digital services for upcoming major events, including the WDSF DanceSport Festival in Blackpool in 2026, scheduled from 25 to 29 March, as well as ticket sales for the 2026 Brisbane World Breaking DanceSport Festival, taking place on 17 and 18 January 2026, a landmark event for Breaking in Australia and part of WDSF's broader ambition to further develop the discipline following its successful Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

Driving Innovation and Growth

Atos seeks to embrace the core values of DanceSport, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence as a strategic partner of WDSF. The collaboration will continue to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions, including smart competition management, enhanced broadcast solutions, and innovative fan engagement platforms. These initiatives aim to expand the global reach of DanceSport and ensure the sport remains at the forefront of technological progress. Atos' expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and immersive digital experiences opens new possibilities for DanceSport, preserving its essence while embracing the future.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the WDSF to drive the digital transformation of DanceSport. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and supporting the global sports community with cutting-edge technology. Together with WDSF, we are opening new horizons for athletes and fans, ensuring DanceSport continues to grow and inspire all its stakeholders" said Nacho Moros, Head of Major Events, Atos.

"This partnership with Atos marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand the reach and impact of DanceSport. By integrating advanced technology into our competitions and athlete experiences, we are not only enhancing the sport's accessibility and appeal but also setting new standards for innovation and excellence worldwide" added Shawn Tay, WDSF President.

Atos has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world's most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events-from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA's Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 1992 and 2002 respectively, providing advanced IT services through the successful Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Most recently, Atos became CONMEBOL's Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football's domestic-club competitions.

