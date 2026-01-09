Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - At CES 2026, Lgenie officially launched its innovative industrial-grade intelligent agent production line, aiming to redefine industry standards for scalable AI development. To comprehensively demonstrate the platform's capabilities, the company presented an advanced robotic dog capable of fluidly executing dance movements, engaging in natural conversation, and controlling smart home systems. Lgenie emphasized that the core value of this demonstration lies not only in the robot itself but more importantly in the enterprise-grade infrastructure behind it-an industrial platform specifically designed for scalable, reusable, and operable AI agent production.

This CES presentation marks a strategic shift in AI hardware from passive response to proactive execution. Lgenie's live demonstration showcased how its technological platform integrates voice, vision, motion, and various environmental sensor data to build an end-to-end closed-loop system from intent understanding to task execution. At the exhibition, Lgenie's Head of Technology, Wells Wang, explained to visitors: "Truly intelligent systems should possess the ability to understand complex intent, decompose multi-level tasks, and coordinate resources for execution. What we are presenting here is precisely the industrial-grade intelligent agent production line built to achieve this goal."

Figure 1. Live demonstration of Lgenie's robotic dog at CES 2026 exhibition booth

The centerpiece of the exhibition was the complete workflow demonstration of Lgenie's industrial-grade intelligent agent creation system. This presentation displayed the full technological chain from hardware perception input, intent model parsing, and vertical domain model application to multi-agent collaborative execution. The technical architecture showcased at the event demonstrated the ability to transform multimodal perceptual data into structured task instructions and achieve stable execution and control of complex tasks through multi-agent coordination mechanisms. This system reflects Lgenie's accumulated expertise in engineering deployment, demonstrating the reliability and practicality of intelligent agent systems in real-world scenarios.

Figure 2. Display of smart pet camera powered by Lgenie platform at CES

Through the CES platform, Lgenie demonstrated the broad applicability of its technical architecture. Multiple application cases presented at the exhibition indicate that this industrial production line model can support diverse needs ranging from consumer electronics to professional-grade industrial hardware. Technical explanations in the exhibition area emphasized Lgenie's position as an upstream technology provider in the industry, detailing its platform-based agent development tools, standardized access protocols, and multi-agent coordination framework, which together form the essential infrastructure for rapid deployment of AI hardware solutions.

Figure 3. Lgenie's booth design and visitor interaction at CES 2026

Figure 4. Core technical architecture diagram of the intelligent agent production line presented during CES

Lgenie's participation in CES 2026 highlights the company's continued efforts in bridging AI technological innovation with industrial implementation. By demonstrating the complete technology stack of its industrial-grade intelligent agent production line along with practical application cases, the company has proven to the industry the feasibility of transforming advanced AI capabilities into reliable, deployable solutions. This exhibition not only showcases current technological achievements but also provides a practical technical pathway for the engineering development of the AI hardware field.

