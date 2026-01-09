Datum der Anmeldung:
30.12.2025
Aktenzeichen:
B5-113/25
Unternehmen:
Hoerbiger Management / Physik Instrumente (PI) (Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb)
Produktmärkte:
Goniometertische, Hexapoden, Hubtische, Kreuztische, Lineartische, Motion Controller, Positioniersysteme, Rotationstische, piezokeramische Produkte
30.12.2025
Aktenzeichen:
B5-113/25
Unternehmen:
Hoerbiger Management / Physik Instrumente (PI) (Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb)
Produktmärkte:
Goniometertische, Hexapoden, Hubtische, Kreuztische, Lineartische, Motion Controller, Positioniersysteme, Rotationstische, piezokeramische Produkte
© 2026 Bundeskartellamt