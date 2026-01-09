TOKYO, Japan, Jan 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda begins sales of the fixed-battery electric two-wheeled personal commuter Honda UC3 (UC3), equivalent to a 110cc class internal combustion engine (ICE) model, in Thailand and Vietnam starting this spring. In conjunction with the UC3 launch, Honda also works to develop charging infrastructure in major cities in both countries.UC3 key featuresThe UC3 is the first electric two-wheeled personal commuter to embody Honda's new global brand promise for its electric motorcycle business, "Expected life. Unexpected discoveries."Developed under the concept of "Intelligent Urban Life Partner," the UC3 delivers new value unique to electric vehicles while maintaining the high levels of quality and safety cultivated through Honda's long history of the development of the internal-combustion engine models.For its power source, the UC3 adopts Honda's first fixed-type lithium ion phosphate (LFP) battery. The motor is a wheel-side motor developed and manufactured in-house by Honda, producing a maximum output of 6.0 kW. By optimizing regenerative control and magnetic circuit design to improve efficiency, the UC3 achieves a cruising range of 122 km per charge (WMTC Mode 1, Thailand certified value.)The UC3 offers three selectable riding modes-STANDARD, SPORT, and ECON-to suit different riding conditions and rider preferences. A reverse mode is also provided to assist easier handling during parking and reversing maneuvers.The design incorporates flowing curves from front to rear, with a distinctive arched form around the tail section. The UC3 features a horizontal signature light, first adopted on Honda's initial electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7. Its dedicated EV color scheme combines a predominantly black body with gold-accented components, and the product mark uses a newly developed font 'Honda,' exclusive for electric motorcycles.The UC3 employs "CHAdeMO for two-wheelers," a charging standard based on the international specification recommended by the CHAdeMO Association. Two chargers-1200W and 450W-are available to accommodate different charging environments.Developing charging infrastructure in Thailand and VietnamIn line with the UC3 launch, Honda expands charging infrastructure for fixed-battery electric motorcycles in Thailand and Vietnam.In Thailand, Honda will further increase the number of charging stations for CHAdeMO for two-wheelers primarily at Honda motorcycle dealerships and shopping malls in and around Bangkok.In Vietnam, Honda begins installing charging stations at Honda motorcycle dealerships in major cities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, targeting operation from June 2026.In parallel, Honda will continue improving the usage environment for electric motorcycles powered by the swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: battery. Expansion of Honda e:Swap BATTERY STATION installations will proceed at Honda motorcycle dealerships in Bangkok and Hanoi.Production structure and expansion of the electric motorcycle lineupThe Production of the UC3 began in December 2025 at Thai Honda Co., Ltd., the UC3 will be supplied to both Thailand and Vietnam. In Vietnam, Honda plans to transfer to local production at Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. during 2026, establishing a timely supply system aligned with the accelerating electrification of the country's motorcycle market.Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality across all products and corporate activities by 2050. In its motorcycle business, Honda will continue advancing ICE technologies while simultaneously positioning electrification as a core pillar of its environmental strategy. Honda plans to introduce electric motorcycles globally on an annual basis, offering a broad lineup tailored to diverse customer needs. By addressing market changes driven by evolving customer expectations and increasingly stringent environmental regulations through both products and business initiatives, Honda will continue delivering the joy of freedom of mobility to more people.Looking ahead, Honda will also pursue battery repurposing and recycling initiatives to help establish a circular value chain, contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.