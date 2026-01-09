Farm Implements Market worth $66.21 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Farm Implements Market is expected to reach USD 66.21 billion by 2032, from USD 43.27 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Farm Implements Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Farm Implements Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2032

2025-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 43.27 billion

USD 43.27 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 66.21 billion

USD 66.21 billion CAGR (2025-2032): 6.3%

Farm Implements Market Trends & Insights:

The global farm implements market is primarily driven by the need for higher field efficiency, precision operations, and improved implement-tractor integration.

By equipment type, harvesters are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By operation type, self-propelled implements are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to record the second-highest growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133162766

The global farm implements market is primarily driven by the need for higher field efficiency, precision operations, and improved implement-tractor integration. As farmers shift toward precision planting, variable-rate spraying, and residue-management systems, demand is rising for technically advanced tools that deliver uniform depth control, accurate seed placement, and optimal PTO/hydraulic performance. OEMs such as John Deere, Kubota, CNH, Maschio Gaspardo, and Kverneland are accelerating this transition by introducing implements equipped with ISOBUS controllers, electronic seed metering, auto-section spray control, load-sensing hydraulics, and wear-resistant materials.

By equipment type, harvesters are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Harvesters hold the largest share of the farm implements market because they deliver the highest technical value per operation, combining cutting, threshing, separating, and cleaning in a single operation, making them suitable for large-scale grain, rice, and oilseed production. Additionally, the growth of higher-HP tractors (50-90 HP), which are now more common in Asia Oceania, enables farmers to run heavier harvesting attachments, crop-specific headers, and residue-management systems with better fuel efficiency and power output. OEMs such as Zoomlion, Kubota, John Deere, and New Holland are accelerating this shift by launching high-capacity combines, multi-crop harvesters, hybrid/electric drivetrains, advanced threshing systems, and precision load-sensing hydraulics that improve output and reduce grain loss. For instance, in October 2024, Zoomlion introduced harvesters, including the TF220 combine harvester with high feeding capacity, wide mowing width, and a compound threshing plus large-area cleaning system that reduces seed loss to under 0.6% while boosting field efficiency and reliability.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133162766

By operation type, self-propelled implements are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Self-propelled implements are the fastest-growing segment in the farm implements market as they integrate onboard power, hydraulics, and control systems that improve operational precision and reduce dependency on an external tractor. These machines combine engine-driven propulsion with implement functions such as harvesters with integrated feeders, self-propelled sprayers with boom height control, and autonomous weeding robots with GPS guidance, which boosts field efficiency and reduces cycle time compared to tractor-mounted equipment. OEMs' initiatives are further supporting market growth for self-propelled implements. For instance, John Deere's latest self-propelled sprayers have featured advanced boom-height sensors and RTX guidance. Similarly, CLAAS has updated its LEXION series with CEMOS automation to optimize threshing and cleaning in real time.

North America is expected to record the second-highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is emerging as the second-fastest-growing market for farm implements due to its strong adoption of precision agriculture technologies, higher mechanization levels, and ongoing capital investment into advanced equipment by farmers and contractors. In this region, farmers are increasingly replacing older tools with modern implements that integrate GPS guidance, auto-section control, and smart hydraulic systems suited to large-acre operations, particularly in the US and Canada. Rising product launches and investments by OEMs are further supporting the market's growth in North America. For instance, AGCO showcased retrofit implements and autonomous solutions at the 2025 Farm Progress Show to meet demand for efficient planting and spraying. These advancements, along with steady demand from large commercial farms, continue to strengthen the growth of farm implements in the region.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=133162766

Top Companies in Farm Implements Market:

The Top Companies in Farm Implements Market are Deere & Company, Agco Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Cnh Industrial, Claas Kgam, Yanmar Co.Ltd., Agro Tractor S.P.A, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Farm Equipment Market

Electric Tractor Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farm-implements-market-worth-66-21-billion-by-2032--marketsandmarkets-302657159.html