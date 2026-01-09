The Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies (BEST) division, a segment of Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR), today announced two multi-year supply agreements for Bruker's latest superconductors, which are used by global radiology companies to build their next generations of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) magnets.

The combined order value of the two agreements is approximately $500 million in expected future BEST revenues, with different agreement duration periods, with one agreement extending up to seven years. These recently concluded agreements represent expansions of previous superconductor supply framework agreements. Under the expanded agreements, BEST will deliver its high-performance superconductors, designed to meet highest MRI magnet performance and quality requirements, primarily to MRI magnet production sites in the United States and the United Kingdom, from Bruker's resilient supply chain and superconductor manufacturing sites in Europe and the US.

Bruker's advanced superconductors also support new helium-free MRI magnet architectures in maintaining demanding field stability and homogeneity requirements. BEST's world-leading expertise in various LTS and HTS superconducting materials and technologies serves global markets for magnets and other superconducting devices, which are utilized in MRI, Proton Therapy, NMR and EPR spectroscopy, preclinical MRI, magnetic confinement fusion, emerging superconducting wind turbines, high-energy physics, and important other deep-tech superconductivity applications.

"Our OEM customers depend on performance-leading MRI systems that deliver state-of-the-art image quality with minimal downtime and at competitive cost of ownership," said Burkhard Prause, the President CEO of BEST. "The expanded agreements demonstrate the confidence of major OEM customers in our capabilities in superconductor innovation, quality, and resilient supply chains, all required to keep them at the leading edge of technology and customer satisfaction. In particular, novel helium-free magnets are a new market driver, making MRI easier to site, more cost-effective and sustainable. Our latest superconductors address exacting requirements for stability and homogeneity, while enabling consistent, high-volume manufacturing. The expanded agreements continue important partnerships and ensure stability and growth in our superconductor business in the years to come."

