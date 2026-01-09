NTR Holding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in NTR Holding A/S is 16 January 2026.
NTR Holding A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Copenhagen Capital A/S.
|ISIN:
|DK0010027671
|Name:
|NTR Holding B
|Number of shares (of DKK 2):
|2,365,371 shares (DKK 4,730,742)
|CBR No.:
|62670215
|ICB:
|5020
|Short name:
|NTR B
|Orderbook ID:
|3480
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33
