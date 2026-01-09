NTR Holding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in NTR Holding A/S is 16 January 2026.

NTR Holding A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Copenhagen Capital A/S.

ISIN: DK0010027671 Name: NTR Holding B Number of shares (of DKK 2): 2,365,371 shares (DKK 4,730,742) CBR No.: 62670215 ICB: 5020 Short name: NTR B Orderbook ID: 3480

