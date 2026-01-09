Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5SS | ISIN: BMG889121031 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RP
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 17:15
1,310 Euro
+1,55 % +0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,30013:24
1,2401,30013:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 13:10 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.: Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at the 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week in San Francisco

BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2026) ("Tiziana"), a biotechnology company developing its lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human, anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, announces that Chief Executive Officer Ivor Elrifi will deliver a corporate presentation at the 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, organized by Sachs Associates. The presentation is scheduled for 2:00 PM PT on January 11, 2026, at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco, California, during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week.

Members of Tiziana's senior management team will also attend the forum and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors, partners, and other stakeholders.

The 9th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum is a premier industry event featuring keynotes, panel discussions, and company presentations focused on advances in therapeutics, neurotechnology, and diagnostics for neurological disorders. Tiziana's presentation will highlight the Company's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody designed to modulate the immune system and reduce microglial activation in neurodegenerative conditions.

"We are excited to participate in this prestigious forum alongside leading innovators in neuroscience," said Ivor Elrifi, Chief Executive Officer of Tiziana Life Sciences. "This event provides an important platform to share updates on our clinical progress with intranasal foralumab and to engage with potential partners as we advance therapies for patients suffering from devastating diseases such as non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory conditions."

About Foralumab

Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, is a biologic candidate that has been shown to stimulate T regulatory cells when dosed intranasally. Currently, 14 patients with Non-Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis) with either an improvement or stability of disease seen within 6 months in all patients. In addition, intranasal foralumab is currently being studied in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, dose-ranging trial in patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis).

Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) currently in clinical development. Immunomodulation by intranasal foralumab represents a novel avenue for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.[1],[2]

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb currently in clinical development, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For more information about Tiziana and its innovative pipeline of therapies, please visit www.tizianalifesciences.com.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd
Paul Spencer, Business Development, and Investor Relations
+44

[1] https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120
[2] https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2309221120


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.