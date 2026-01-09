SANUWAVE Health, Inc.: Sanuwave Health Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 Revenue of $13.3-$13.4 Million, Up 29-30% Year-over-Year; Achieves Record Quarterly and Full-Year Revenue

Sanuwave is pleased to announce preliminary revenues of $13.3 million to $13.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. This represents the highest quarterly revenues in Company history.

Q4 2025 revenue increased between 29% and 30% compared to Q4 2024.

Full Year 2025 revenue increased to $44.3-$44.4 million up 36% vs Full Year 2024. 2025 annual revenues were an all-time record for the Company.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave") (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of FDA-approved directed energy systems used in advanced wound care, today announced that revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to be in the range of $13.3 to $13.4 million, an increase of 29% to 30% over Q4 2024. This number is within the range of guidance given in the Company's Q3 2025 earnings release issued on November 7, 2025.

"We're pleased to once more be on guidance and on track for Q4 and for full year 2025," said CEO Morgan Frank. "As we discussed when releasing Q3, the second half of 2025 was a time of intense transition in the wound care space as reductions to reimbursement rates for skin-substitutes and allografts profoundly reshaped our market. Periods of such rearrangement are always times of opportunity and Sanuwave has been busy acquiring new partners, new sales channels, and adapting its business model for, while times may change, the fact of patients in need of advanced wound care does not. This space has been a bit of a loose ball drill, and loose balls go to the one who sees them first, moves fastest, and wants them most. I am proud to say that our team excelled in all these things this quarter and it feels good to end the year with another record quarter. We look forward to sharing more about how we are positioning ourselves for the year and opportunities to come when we report earnings in March."

The preliminary revenue results described herein are based on management's initial analysis of the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, and may be subject to adjustments based on the Company's completion of its quarter-end financial close process.

About Sanuwave

Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive directed energy systems used in the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented and FDA approved/cleared energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact: investors@sanuwave.com