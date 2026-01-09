Ucommune International Ltd: Ucommune Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd (Nasdaq: UK) ("we", "Ucommune" or "the Company"), announced that the Company has received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated January 7, 2026, indicating that for the last 34 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's Class A ordinary shares (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until July 7, 2026, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A Ordinary Share is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by July 7, 2026, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

The Nasdaq notification letter will have no effect on the Company's business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance.

ABOUT UCOMMUNE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Ucommune is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By utilizing its expertise in the real estate and retail industries, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

