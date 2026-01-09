Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to announce that, in response to strong demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") to an aggregate principal amount of up to $6.9 million. For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2026.

"We are encouraged by the strong investor interest in a challenging market," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "With continued support from insiders and major shareholders, we are accelerating our production and sales timeline and reaffirm our revenue target of more than $10 million for calendar 2026."

Insiders of the Company and Burcon's manufacturing partner owners are committed to participating at a minimum of $5.0 million in principal amount. The Private Placement has been conditionally approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") subject to Burcon complying with the terms of such conditional approval, including receipt of disinterested shareholder approval.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements relating to insider participation in the private placement. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

