Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 14:10 Uhr
Attindas Hygiene Partners Expands European Position with Key Acquisition

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attindas Hygiene Partners' growth strategy realized an important step forward today with its acquisition of Societá Italiana Lavorazione Cellulosa (SILC S.p.A.). Attindas executed a share purchase agreement with SILC, acquiring all shares of the 53-year-old, family-owned company.

SILC S.p.A. serves customers throughout Europe with high-quality, absorbent hygiene and skin care products, produced at its manufacturing facility 22 miles southeast of Milan, in Trescore Cremasco. SILC's customer base and product portfolio complements Attindas' strong presence in northern and southern Europe, opening new opportunities to efficiently serve both European and export markets.

"Our strategy at Attindas focuses on meeting the growing demand for essential hygiene products in North America and Europe. The acquisition of SILC will allow us to accelerate our growth agenda," said Esther Berrozpe, chief executive officer of Attindas. "Given the geography, markets served, reputation and core values, SILC is a perfect fit to help us achieve our growth ambition." SILC's customers, suppliers and other business partners will continue to experience business as usual while the company is integrated into Attindas Hygiene Partners over the next few months.

Attindas Hygiene Partners

Based in Raleigh, NC, USA, Attindas Hygiene Partners brings together a portfolio of companies including Attends Healthcare Products, Associated Hygienic Products, and HDIS in North America, and Laboratorios Indas and Attends Healthcare AB in Europe. Attindas designs, manufactures, and markets absorbent hygiene products for US, Canada, Europe and export markets worldwide. The company's main business lines include adult incontinence and infant diapers through retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, private label, and its own well-known brands including Attends, Incopack, Indasec, Chelino, Comfees and Reassure. Learn more at www.attindas.com.

S.I.L.C. - Società Italiana Lavorazione Cellulosa

Based in Trescore Cremasco

For More Information Contact:
Michael DiMauro
Attindas Hygiene Partners
michael.dimauro@attindas.com
4141 Parklake Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617


