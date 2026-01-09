iOnctura CEO to present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Participation underscores growing excitement around company's momentum and potential in precision oncology

GENEVA, AMSTERDAM and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iOnctura, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oral small molecules for neglected and hard-to-treat cancers, today announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Pickering, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

Dr. Pickering will present on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 11:00 PST. The presentation will highlight iOnctura's clinical progress with a focus on its lead program, roginolisib, the first allosteric modulator of PI3Kd.

Recognized as the world's largest and most influential healthcare investment conference, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is an invite-only event that serves as a vital forum for innovation and capital formation across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Participation reflects iOnctura's growing visibility within the global oncology ecosystem and underscores the company's progress towards advancing transformative targeted therapies for patients with cancer.

"We are honored to be invited to present at this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference," said Catherine Pickering, CEO and co-founder of iOnctura. "This recognition reflects the increasing interest in our science-driven approach and the meaningful clinical advances we have achieved with roginolisib. We look forward to sharing our progress and engaging with partners committed to transforming cancer care."

Members of the management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and partners during the conference.

For more information contact:

Corporate Press Office:

press@iOnctura.com

About iOnctura

iOnctura is a clinical-stage precision oncology company combating neglected and hard-to-treat cancers with a pipeline of first-in-class small molecules. The bold new treatments extend lives and improve healthspans, changing the outlook for patients and their families. Lead asset, roginolisib, is a non-ATP competitive, allosteric modulator of PI3Kd with a unique chemical structure and binding mode. Allosteric modulation is a new archetype for precise inhibition of PI3Kd, promising clinical activity without the detrimental tolerability seen with previous generations of inhibitors. Roginolisib is being investigated in multiple randomized Phase II studies in solid and hematological malignancies. iOnctura is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands with subsidiaries located in Geneva, Switzerland and Cambridge, MA, USA. iOnctura is backed by specialist institutional investors including Syncona, M Ventures, Inkef Capital, EIC Fund, VI Partners, Schroders Capital and XGEN Venture.

About roginolisib

Roginolisib is a first-in-class, non-ATP competitive, allosteric modulator of PI3Kd with a unique chemical structure and binding mode. Allosteric modulation is a new archetype for precise inhibition of PI3Kd, promising clinical activity without the detrimental tolerability seen with previous generations of inhibitors. The PI3K signaling pathway is one of the most commonly dysregulated pathways across multiple cancer types. The potential of roginolisib has been validated by positive clinical signals in Phase I in solid tumor and hematological malignancies, including a doubling of overall survival compared to historical controls in rare eye cancer, uveal melanoma. The company has carefully designed its clinical program to allow full development in uveal melanoma, while in parallel validating the program in larger market indications.

The Phase II OCULE-01 study in uveal melanoma started in March 2025, the PULMO-01 study in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) started in May 2025 and the HEMA-MED Phase I/II study in myelofibrosis began in November 2025.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736715/5710049/iOnctura_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionctura-ceo-to-present-at-the-2026-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302657339.html