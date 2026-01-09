Effective since January 1, 2026, the Solar Accelerated Transition Action Programme (Solar ATAP) aims to build on Malaysia's previous net metering program's efforts to maximize the use of rooftops for solar generation by incentivizing consumers to export excess generation to the grid. The capacity limit has been set at 100% of the consumer's maximum demand, or 1 MW.Following the end of Malaysia's net metering program (NEM) in June 2025, the government has launched the Solar ATAP to continue the country's commercial and industrial and residential rooftop PV rollout. The new scheme has been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...