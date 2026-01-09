Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
WKN: A41VWS | ISIN: US48208F3038 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.01.26 | 22:00
2,770 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
09.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Insider Buying: Bonk, Inc. Board Member Mitchell Rudy Acquires Stock to Close Q4

BONK Co-Founder and Director Purchase Signals Continued Confidence in Company's "Revenue-to-Treasury" Strategy Heading into 2026

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today announced that Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a member of the Company's Board of Directors and a core contributor to the BONK ecosystem, executed an open-market purchase of 13,142 shares of Bonk, Inc. common stock at the close of the fourth quarter.

This transaction underscores the continued alignment between the Company's leadership and its shareholders. As a key architect of the BONK ecosystem, Mr. Rudy's decision to increase his equity stake serves as a tangible vote of confidence in Bonk, Inc.'s strategic pivot and its ability to capture value from the digital asset economy.

The purchase comes on the heels of a transformative quarter for Bonk, Inc., which saw the acquisition of a majority revenue interest in BONK.fun, the streamlining of the Company's capital structure, and the successful transfer of $1 million in operational cash and assets to the balance sheet.

"I am putting my capital where my conviction is," said Mitchell Rudy. "We closed 2025 by successfully building the infrastructure - the treasury, the revenue engines, and the public listing - required to dominate this space. Buying stock at the end of Q4 reflects my belief that our current valuation does not yet reflect the true potential of the assets we control. I am excited to enter 2026 as an even larger shareholder, fully aligned with the market expectations of our investors."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/insider-buying-bonk-inc.-board-member-mitchell-rudy-acquires-stock-to-1123545

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
