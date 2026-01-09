Brenmiller Energy Founder & CEO Avi Brenmiller Wins Merage Industry Leader Award

Recognition Honors Leadership Behind a Landmark Clean-Energy Exit and Decades of Industry Impact

ROSH HA'AYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced that Avi Brenmiller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy, has been honored with the Merage DeserTech Industry Leader Award.

The award, which is part of the Merage DeserTech Fellows 2026 program, recognizes exceptional contributions to climate innovation, industry leadership, and meaningful impact on the future of clean energy.

Under Mr. Brenmiller's leadership, Brenmiller Energy has advanced cutting-edge thermal energy storage solutions that enable reliable, fossil-free industrial heat, and led the establishment of the world's first dedicated TES gigafactory. Mr. Brenmiller also guided the Company to become the first TES company to be listed on Nasdaq.

The award committee highlighted Mr. Brenmiller's record of bringing bold, visionary technologies from concept to commercial reality and his long-term commitment to scaling climate solutions with real industrial impact.

Mr. Brenmiller's career includes a transformative milestone with Solel Solar Systems Ltd., which became a global leader in solar thermal energy under his leadership and was acquired by Siemens for over $400 million, one of the largest acquisitions in Israel's solar industry at the time.

The Merage DeserTech Fellows program celebrates individuals whose leadership drives innovation that bridges technology, industry, and community. Mr. Brenmiller's recognition as Industry Leader reflects his sustained contribution to advancing climate technology at scale.

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category and won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn .

