Novata: Monetizing What Matters: Sustainability Value Creation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Sustainability has spent the last decade sitting uncomfortably at the edge of the business agenda: important yet broadly misunderstood, and widely discussed yet rarely integrated into operations. It has increasingly felt like a compliance exercise or a branding box to tick rather than an opportunity to create and protect value-a reality amplified by academic theories and models that don't map to the day-to-day of running a business.

At Novata, we believe the next chapter is clear: sustainability will move from "other" to operations, and this will be captured in the bottom line. That's why we're launching a value-creation offering grounded in operational realities and the understanding that the clearest, most material, and defensible financial impacts are tied to the basic mechanics of running a company.

Most companies already collect operational sustainability data, such as employee turnover, energy use, water intensity, safety incidents, and cybersecurity exposure, that is both readily available and directly tied to financial performance.

The challenge is not collecting more data. The challenge is treating your data like the asset it is.

Connecting Data and Financial Value

In many ways, sustainability data has become something that companies collect primarily to report to others rather than cash in on the value it holds for their business. As reporting pressures have increased, companies have been drowning in an alphabet soup of acronyms without a clear line of sight into how their data connects to revenue, cost, risk, or enterprise value.

Our approach uses core KPIs that nearly every company already tracks and translates them into financial value using industry-aligned data and Novata benchmarks.

In addition to using sustainability data to inform business decisions, we aim to drive alignment across private markets. With more than 14,000 companies managing their sustainability data on our platform, we are uniquely well-suited to do so. Our offering focuses on topics that are almost universally material, consistently collected across portfolios, and predictive of straightforward financial outcomes. These metrics directly influence cost structure, risk exposure, productivity, competitive positioning, and operational resilience, allowing us to quantify impacts from diligence through exit to help allocate resources to the areas with the highest returns across a relevant time horizon.

But the numbers alone don't tell a story; they need context, and that's where Novata Benchmarks come in. For every sustainability KPI translated into dollars, benchmarks help you understand how that figure stacks up against peers. Are you spending too much on turnover compared to similar companies? Are your energy costs a competitive advantage? With Novata Benchmarks, you can pinpoint where sustainability performance signals financial risk, where it signals competitive advantage, and where you're leaving money on the table.

Sustainability is not a side project. It's not ideology, and it's certainly not politics. It's operational reality. It is business risk and business opportunity, quantified. Companies that treat sustainability performance as a financial lever-not a compliance chore or, worse, a cost center-will be the ones who outperform in the years ahead. The private markets, with their visibility into operations and active ownership model, are uniquely positioned to lead the way.

If you're ready to move sustainability from storytelling to value creation, stay tuned. We're just getting started.

This article is the first in a series on financial value creation through sustainability. Read the other articles in the series below:

Monetizing What Matters: Human Capital Management

Monetizing What Matters: Energy, Waste, and Water Management

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Novata on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Novata

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/novata

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Novata

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/monetizing-what-matters-sustainability-value-creation-1125960