New to The Street Expands Into MENA With Weekly Bloomberg Television Segment Reaching Over 26 Million Homes

New to The Street, a leading global financial media brand, today announced its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the launch of a weekly segment on Bloomberg Television. Broadcasting every Saturday as sponsored programming, the new MENA segment will reach over 26 million homes, further extending New to The Street's international footprint.

The inaugural MENA broadcast will premiere on Saturday, January 24, at 12:30 PM GST, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued global expansion and reinforcing its position as a trusted platform connecting innovative companies with international investors and business audiences.

The weekly MENA program will feature long-form executive interviews, sector-driven discussions, and company spotlights designed to elevate visibility, credibility, and investor awareness across one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions. The expansion aligns with increasing global capital flows into the Middle East, particularly across technology, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and financial innovation.

"For more than 17 years, New to The Street has helped companies tell their stories on the world's most influential business networks," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Launching a weekly Bloomberg Television segment in MENA allows us to bridge global capital markets with a region that continues to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of innovation and investment."

The MENA launch complements New to The Street's established U.S. and international broadcasts and further strengthens its multi-platform distribution strategy across television, digital, and earned media channels.

About New to The Street

Founded over 17 years ago, New to The Street is a premier financial media platform producing long-form executive interviews and sponsored programming for innovative public and private companies. The program broadcasts weekly on Bloomberg Television in the U.S. and internationally, and on Fox Business as sponsored programming, reaching tens of millions of homes worldwide.

New to The Street also operates the #2 financial media YouTube channel globally, second only to The Wall Street Journal, with millions of subscribers and a highly engaged international audience of investors, executives, and decision-makers.

Watch the channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

By combining national and international television distribution, one of the world's largest financial YouTube platforms, digital amplification, and earned media outreach, New to The Street delivers unmatched visibility, credibility, and long-term brand value for the companies it features.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street