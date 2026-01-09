Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - OptimumBank, Member FDIC (NYSE American: OPHC), today announced the launch of a limited-time Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate financing promotion for the first quarter of 2026, offering qualified borrowers up to 80 percent loan-to-value at a rate of SOFR plus 2.67 percent with a one-quarter point fee.

The promotion is designed to support growing businesses seeking competitive financing solutions for owner-occupied commercial real estate, while reinforcing OptimumBank's relationship-driven lending model and local decision-making approach.

To qualify for promotional pricing, loan applications must be completed and submitted by March 31, 2026.

"This promotion reflects OptimumBank's continued commitment to providing flexible, competitive capital solutions for owner-operated businesses," said Jeni Chokron, Chief Lending Officer. "We focus on building long-term banking relationships while delivering timely, customized financing."

Promotion highlights include up to 80 percent owner-occupied loan-to-value, an interest rate of SOFR plus 2.67 percent, a one-quarter point origination fee, and availability for a limited time through March 31, 2026.

Eligibility requirements include a minimum purchase price of one million dollars. The borrower operating company and holding company, if applicable, must be included on the loan and establish deposit relationships with OptimumBank. All loans are subject to credit approval and underwriting guidelines.

Other restrictions may apply. Loan terms are subject to loan application approval. Businesses interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their OptimumBank Relationship Manager or visit www.optimumbank.com.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development and social progress through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking. Member FDIC.

SOURCE: OptimumBank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279887

Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.