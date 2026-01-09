Transaction Further Strengthens AIR's Presence in Ireland and Expands Global Capabilities in Developing Automated Systems for Medical Device Assembly and Aseptic Filling

Automated Industrial Robotics Inc. ("AIR" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of KAON Automation ("KAON"), an Ireland-based industrial automation company that delivers advanced automation solutions for leading manufacturing companies globally. In addition to strengthening AIR's existing presence in Ireland, the transaction expands the Company's presence in the medical and life sciences end markets and enhances its capabilities across precision assembly, aseptic high-speed filling and end-of-line automation.

Founded in 2005, KAON brings a strong reputation for delivering bespoke automation solutions for medical and life sciences manufacturers, including building and integrating automated lines for regulated medical applications. Modular system architectures underpin KAON's technical capabilities to enable flexible, scalable and repeatable production environments, with particular expertise in integrating leading intelligent conveyor architectures. This capability facilitates the development of high throughput production systems where accuracy, repeatability and uptime are essential. Furthermore, KAON has successfully combined its experience with central transport platforms and aseptic filling solutions to develop next-generation systems that marry high speed filling with zero-touch change-over.

The acquisition supports AIR's strategy of building a globally integrated automation company with deep technical capabilities and the ability to serve customers across geographies in a seamless manner. KAON will integrate into AIR's unified operating model, which with this acquisition now comprises more than 550 employees operating across approximately 450,000 square feet in the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Supported by Ares Private Equity funds, AIR continues to pursue a strategy of organic growth and selective acquisitions to expand its global automation platform.

AIR Executive Chairman Brian Klos and Chief Executive Officer Darragh de Stonndún said, "KAON is a high-quality business with strong technical depth, long-standing customer relationships and a culture that aligns closely with AIR's values. Their strengths in precision assembly and liquid filling technologies support our strategy of building a company that can consistently deliver high-quality, scalable solutions in regulated environments. This acquisition reflects our continued focus on building a differentiated automation provider that brings together proven teams with deep domain experience, and we are excited to welcome the KAON team to AIR."

Garreth Finlay and Fergus Hynes, Co-Founders of KAON, said, "Joining AIR marks an important new chapter for KAON. We have built our business around delivering high-quality automation solutions, and we see strong alignment with AIR around engineering rigor and long-term customer partnerships. Becoming part of AIR gives our team new scale and resources to advance our expansion while staying true to the values that have made KAON a trusted automation partner for our clients."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Automated Industrial Robotics Inc.

AIR is an industrial automation company focused on acquiring and facilitating the growth of leading industrial automation companies serving diverse end markets with strong operational histories and tenured management teams. Grounded in a culture of safety, transparency and pursuit of excellent customer experience, AIR seeks to leverage complementary teams and technologies to deliver innovative, cost-competitive solutions to address the complex and challenging needs of global businesses. With over 550 employees, AIR is currently serving a global customer base across six facilities located in the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit AIR's website at https://industrialrobotics.com/.

About KAON Automation

KAON was founded in 2005 in Sligo, Ireland as a dynamic company with a passion for technical excellence and innovation. It has a proven track record of providing innovative and flexible solutions through a strong emphasis on enhancing productivity and efficiency. KAON applies its expertise by using components from leading suppliers to build high-quality machines that deliver value while maximizing customer capital budgets. For more information, please visit KAON's website at https://kaonautomation.com/.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

