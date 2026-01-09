Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:
|Ticker
|Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)
|Record Date
|Distribution Payment
Date
|RATE
|0.081
|January 30, 2026
|February 13, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|February 27, 2026
|March 13, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|March 31, 2026
|April 15, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|April 30, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|May 29, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|June 30, 2026
|July 15, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|July 31, 2026
|August 14, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|August 31, 2026
|September 15, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|September 29, 2026
|October 15, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|October 30, 2026
|November 13, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|November 30, 2026
|December 15, 2026
|RATE
|0.081
|December 31, 2026
|January 15, 2027
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
|Ticker
|Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)
|Record Date
|Distribution Payment
Date
|EGIF
|0.069
|January 30, 2026
|February 13, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|February 27, 2026
|March 13, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|March 31, 2026
|April 15, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|April 30, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|May 29, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|June 30, 2026
|July 15, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|July 31, 2026
|August 14, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|August 31, 2026
|September 15, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|September 29, 2026
|October 15, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|October 30, 2026
|November 13, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|November 30, 2026
|December 15, 2026
|EGIF
|0.069
|December 31, 2026
|January 15, 2027
For further information, please contact:
Robert Maxwell
Managing Director & CFO
Arrow Capital Management Inc.
416-323-0477
www.arrow-capital.com
Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
