Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date RATE 0.081 January 30, 2026 February 13, 2026 RATE 0.081 February 27, 2026 March 13, 2026 RATE 0.081 March 31, 2026 April 15, 2026 RATE 0.081 April 30, 2026 May 15, 2026 RATE 0.081 May 29, 2026 June 15, 2026 RATE 0.081 June 30, 2026 July 15, 2026 RATE 0.081 July 31, 2026 August 14, 2026 RATE 0.081 August 31, 2026 September 15, 2026 RATE 0.081 September 29, 2026 October 15, 2026 RATE 0.081 October 30, 2026 November 13, 2026 RATE 0.081 November 30, 2026 December 15, 2026 RATE 0.081 December 31, 2026 January 15, 2027

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date EGIF 0.069 January 30, 2026 February 13, 2026 EGIF 0.069 February 27, 2026 March 13, 2026 EGIF 0.069 March 31, 2026 April 15, 2026 EGIF 0.069 April 30, 2026 May 15, 2026 EGIF 0.069 May 29, 2026 June 15, 2026 EGIF 0.069 June 30, 2026 July 15, 2026 EGIF 0.069 July 31, 2026 August 14, 2026 EGIF 0.069 August 31, 2026 September 15, 2026 EGIF 0.069 September 29, 2026 October 15, 2026 EGIF 0.069 October 30, 2026 November 13, 2026 EGIF 0.069 November 30, 2026 December 15, 2026 EGIF 0.069 December 31, 2026 January 15, 2027

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Source: Arrow Capital Management Inc.