Tallinna Vesi: Comment on information published in the media regarding the incident of 31 December 2025

Tallinna Vesi provides clarification regarding information published in the media about the incident that occurred on 31 December 2025 in the company's operations. The company has promptly commented on the situation publicly and confirms that the incident was timelimited and its impact on services was shortterm.

On the evening of 31 December 2025, Tallinn's water supply was affected by an incident caused by an exceptional combination of weather conditions. Frazil ice that formed on Lake Ülemiste repeatedly created an ice barrier in front of the intake pipe, interrupting the flow of water to the treatment plant. As water consumption is higher than usual during New Year's Eve, the water reserves available at the treatment plant decreased rapidly.

As a result of the incident, water pressure dropped in several districts of the city, particularly in Lasnamäe and Toompea, causing disruptions in water supply.

Tallinna Vesi immediately activated its crisis plans, and normal water supply was restored by the morning of 1 January 2026. The incident, caused by an extraordinary weather phenomenon, put Tallinna Vesi's crisis plans to the test under real conditions, and they performed in accordance with established internal procedures, enabling a swift return to normal operations.

The company has initiated upgrades to its crisis plans and internal procedures to reinforce crisis management and secure even more robust operational continuity. In addition, Tallinna Vesi is assessing the need for improvement investments to enhance the company's resilience in light of the incident.

The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Vesi convened an extraordinary meeting on 8 January 2026, where the Management Board provided an overview of the incident and presented an action plan for next steps. The regular Supervisory Board meeting will take place on 5 February 2026, where decisions will be made on additional measures to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to the company's assessment, the incident will not affect the financial results of 2025 and 2026 nor the company's overall financial position.

Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 62 62 200


