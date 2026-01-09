Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desert Oasis Healthcare Recognized as a Fortune Best Workplace in Healthcare for Six Consecutive Years

Consistent national recognition reflects a culture where employees thrive and patients benefit

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) has been recognized as one of Fortune's Best (Large) Workplaces in Healthcare for six consecutive years, from 2020 through 2025, underscoring DOHC's sustained commitment to a people-first culture and excellence in healthcare delivery.

The annual Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare list is based on confidential employee feedback, evaluating trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie in the workplace. DOHC's continued presence on the list reflects its dedication to supporting employees, fostering collaboration, and creating an environment where team members feel valued and empowered to provide exceptional care.

"This recognition reflects our team's dedication to patient care and to each other. At Desert Oasis Healthcare, supporting our staff ensures we can deliver the best care for our patients," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director at Desert Oasis Healthcare.

With more than 60,000 members across the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin, Desert Oasis Healthcare emphasizes teamwork, innovation, and community connection as core values. The organization's approach prioritizes both employee engagement and patient-centered care, recognizing that a strong workplace culture directly supports better health outcomes.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare
Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:
Rob Banchich
Director of Marketing
Desert Oasis Healthcare
rob.banchich@mydohc.com

###

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-recognized-as-a-fortune-best-large-workplace-1125648

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
