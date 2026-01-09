Picasso: Clay, Line, and Legacy. Kahan Gallery Brings Vallauris Masterworks to Palm Beach's Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

Landmark exhibition of Picasso Vallauris Era works opens January 15th - March 15th.

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Kahan Gallery is pleased to announce Picasso: Clay, Line, and Legacy in collaboration with Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach.

Image: Pablo Picasso, Aztec Vase with Four Faces, 1957. Edition Picasso Ceramic. © Estate of Pablo Picasso

Immediately following the end of the Second World War, Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) began spending increasing amounts of time in the south of France. There, among the sunny villages and quiet coastlines, the artist met collaborators who influenced the production of an innovative and bold chapter in his artistic legacy. This late period, from 1946 until the artist's death, was defined by transformative ceramic works, painted and engraved in the same inventive manner as his powerful linocuts. These works would come to represent some of the most intriguing and profound aspects of the artist's final decades.

Working daily between the Madoura pottery studio and the workshop of printmaker Hidalgo Arnéra, Picasso composed ceramic forms and linoleum blocks into new areas of modernist imagination. This exhibition invites viewers to look closely at over 60 artworks representative of Picasso's renaissance in Vallauris, presented alongside selected prints, drawings, and tapestries from earlier periods, to reveal the extraordinary continuity of his subjects and technical collaborations over three decades.

"We are delighted to introduce this significant exhibition spotlighting Picasso's Vallauris period," said Terri Kahan. "The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, with its distinguished history as a sanctuary for modern sculpture and the environment, serves as an exceptional partner. Their unique setting and Ann Norton's artistic commitment to working in earthy, natural materials makes them the perfect venue to highlight these remarkable works from Picasso's Vallauris years."

Kahan Gallery, a leader in Modern, Post-War, and Contemporary Art since 1973, maintains spaces in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. The gallery is renowned for its expertise in Modern Master prints, drawings, Picasso ceramics, and 20th-century fine art tapestries. A member of the International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA), the gallery has curated museum-quality collections for institutions and private collectors around the globe. For further details on Picasso: Clay, Line, and Legacy, visit kahangallery.net or call 212-744-1490.

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is a non-profit foundation established in 1977 by the acclaimed sculptor Ann Weaver Norton (1905-1982). This two-acre urban oasis and internationally acclaimed arboretum encompasses the historic Norton House and Artist Studio, exhibition galleries, monumental sculptures, a Pollinator Garden, historic Orchid House Plaza, and lush gardens featuring more than 250 species of rare palms and cycads.

Located at 253 Barcelona Road in West Palm Beach, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is accessible to visitors with mobility needs. For additional details, visit ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.

