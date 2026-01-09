Sysco Corporation: Sysco Canada Named Atlantic Canada's Best Places To Work 2026 by Atlantic Business Magazine!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Sysco Corporation:

We're excited to announce that Sysco Canada has been named one of Atlantic Canada's Best Places to Work 2026 by Atlantic Business Magazine!

This award spotlights companies that excel in areas essential to exceptional workplaces: corporate culture, work/life balance, DEI, benefits/remuneration, incentives, and career development.

What sets us apart?

Flexible, hybrid work models offering the ideal balance of remote and in-office time

Competitive compensation, including annual base reviews tied to performance and corporate results

Recognition programs celebrating achievements with peer-nominated awards and travel/cash incentives

Investment in growth, including $2,500/year tuition reimbursement and tailored development plans

ESG impact, featuring route optimization to cut emissions and Canada's largest food recovery initiative

Comprehensive health coverage, including mental health support and virtual care

This award underscores our dedication to being an employer of choice in Atlantic Canada-prioritizing growth, balance, inclusion, and impact.

Interested in joining a Purpose-driven workplace where your well-being and growth really matter? Explore opportunities here: sysco.ca/careers

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

