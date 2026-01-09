Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Edmonton Airports is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Friesen, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance, effective January 12, 2026.

Friesen succeeds longtime CFO Leslie Kwasny, who is retiring after a distinguished career supporting the growth, stability, and strategic evolution of Edmonton International Airport and Villeneuve Airport.

Friesen brings more than 17 years of senior finance leadership experience, including extensive involvement in the transportation industry, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance with KAG Canada, where he supported complex, asset-intensive operations across Canada. His expertise spans financial planning and analysis, treasury, enterprise budgeting, risk management and mergers and acquisitions.

A key focus of Friesen's career has been the introduction and enhancement of financial systems and reporting tools, strengthening decision-making, transparency and efficiency. This experience will be instrumental as Edmonton Airports continues to advance its long-term strategy and financial resilience.

"Derek is a strategic and disciplined leader with a strong track record of building high-performing teams and modernizing financial operations," said Myron Keehn, President and CEO of Edmonton Airports. "His experience in transportation and his people-first leadership style make him an excellent fit as we continue to grow, innovate and ignite prosperity for the region."

Known for his collaborative leadership style, attention to detail and growth mindset, Friesen also gives back to the community by coaching youth, embodying YEG's commitment to community connection and supporting the next generation.

"I'm honoured to join Edmonton Airports and help advance the strong foundation already in place," said Friesen. "YEG and ZVL are vital economic gateways, and I look forward to supporting their strategic vision and continued growth."

Friesen holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. It is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $5.3 billion and supporting over 23,500 jobs. YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements towards net-zero by 2050. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion.

