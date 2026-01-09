India added an estimated 40 GW of solar capacity in calendar year 2025, driven by utility-scale projects and rooftop growth. Energy storage tendering also picked up pace.From pv magazine India India added a "record" 40 GW of new solar power generation capacity in calendar year 2025, according to a new report by SBICAPS, supported by steady utility-scale execution and a sharp acceleration in rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Despite the capacity growth, the report said the average capacity utilization factor of solar plants declined to about 16.5% in the first 11 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...