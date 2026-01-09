Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - From January 6th to 9th, 2026, the global technology extravaganza-CES (Consumer Electronics Show)-was held in Las Vegas, USA. Centered on the theme "Defining the Physical Boundaries of AI," this year's event focused on the deep integration of artificial intelligence with physical hardware, propelling AI from technological showcase to system-level application. At the show, over 4,000 companies presented and participated deeply, displaying the latest advancements in global artificial intelligence, robotics, and frontier intelligent technologies. As a representative enterprise in this field, DEEP Robotics made a significant appearance. Its LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot, demonstrating robust technical prowess, was honored with the CES 2026 Innovation Award. Additionally, the company debuted its tailored intelligent inspection robot solution for the North American market.

At this exhibition, the LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot exhibited by DEEP Robotics was awarded the CES 2026 Innovation Award. Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES 2026 Innovation Awards involve a rigorous multi-dimensional evaluation process by a judging panel comprising industry experts, designers, and engineering professionals, assessing criteria such as technological innovation, design aesthetics, and user experience. DEEP Robotics' LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot stood out in intense competition with a selection rate of less than 10%, recognized for its superior performance and robust adaptability to extreme environments, showcasing technological uniqueness. This accolade not only reflects cutting-edge global industry trends but also represents the pinnacle of achievement in the robotics field.

Furthermore, DEEP Robotics made its North American debut with its integrated intelligent inspection robot solution, offering an intelligent pathway to address pain points in factory and campus patrols. The solution's system, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform, integrates LiDAR and multi-sensor perception capabilities, significantly enhancing overall system computational performance and environmental comprehension. The solution emphasizes three core capabilities: firstly, remote real-time takeover to calmly handle emergencies and complex tasks, greatly ensuring personnel safety; secondly, an efficient collaborative management model, where a single control center can simultaneously dispatch multiple units for cross-domain operations, substantially reducing labor costs and operational barriers; and thirdly, an intelligent data analysis platform equipped with AI algorithms capable of automatically identifying abnormal equipment status and environmental safety hazards, providing immediate data support for decision-making. Centered on practical application needs, this solution forms a complete closed loop in automated operation, remote secure control, multi-device collaborative management, and AI-based data analytics.

Advancing Industry Application Deployment in North America; Building a Professional Service Ecosystem

In the North American market, DEEP Robotics is committed to transforming the universality of its technological solutions into deep competitiveness, focusing on building a complete "product deployment-service support-ecosystem synergy" loop. Regarding industry application deployment, DEEP Robotics' quadruped robots have been successfully applied in multiple scenarios.

In North American logistics parks, DEEP Robotics' robot dogs perform 24/7 automated inspections, effectively enhancing security levels and response efficiency. In large warehousing and logistics centers, they undertake environmental monitoring and automated routine patrols and inventory checks, optimizing operational processes. Pilot programs for fresh food delivery in logistics distribution and community services validate their adaptability in these scenarios. In the entertainment sector, quadruped robots are integrated into golf carts and Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs), expanding into new applications like intelligent following and outdoor inspection. The company's product solutions have earned customer acclaim for their outstanding reliability and stability, precisely responding to global clients' core demands for automation, intelligence, and exploring new business models.

To ensure service responsiveness and continuous empowerment, DEEP Robotics has established a systematic support network in North America. Its North American office engages with customer needs locally, the Los Angeles after-sales service center provides comprehensive technical support, and a local fulfillment center ensures efficient supply chain operation. Together, these elements facilitate rapid product delivery and deployment, comprehensively optimizing the customer experience.

With its theme "Defining the Physical Boundaries of AI," CES 2026 clearly pointed toward the crucial process of artificial intelligence moving from virtual models into the physical world. Within this wave, DEEP Robotics not only demonstrated the robust technical strength of its robots but, through its intelligent inspection solution tailored for the North American market, vividly illustrated how to deeply embed AI into physical scenarios, expanding the boundaries of its action and perception.

Looking ahead, DEEP Robotics will continue to deepen its dual-driven strategy of "Independent Innovation + Industrial Collaboration," advancing technological breakthroughs in extreme environment adaptation, cluster coordination, and cross-scenario intelligence. By joining hands with global partners, the company aims to promote the solid, grounded deployment of embodied intelligence across more industries, collectively ushering in a new industrial landscape characterized by greater efficiency and safety, deeply participated in by intelligent machines.

