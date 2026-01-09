Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 17:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guide Sensmart Showcases Groundbreaking ApexVision Technology at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Guide Sensmart Booth (Booth #21740) is drawing attention with its latest thermal imaging innovations. The company is showcasing ApexVision, a next-generation thermal imaging technology designed to push visual performance boundaries and redefine industry standards, alongside its professional product portfolios spanning thermography tools, outdoor hunting optics, thermal cores, and security PTZ cameras.

Guide Sensmart Booth 21740 at CES 2026

Redefining Clarity Through Innovation

What powers the visual performance leap behind ApexVision? Built on the next-gen ApexCore S1 infrared detector, the high-performance Nexus 1.0 processing platform, and the AI-driven All-Scenario 1.0 algorithm, ApexVision delivers exceptional improvement in image detail, contrast enhancement, target highlighting and lag-free visuals.

With multiple upgrades in both software and hardware, ApexVision reflects Guide Sensmart's decades of expertise in thermal imaging. The technology sets a new benchmark for clarity and precision, empowering professionals across industrial manufacturing, power industry, outdoor hunting, security, and beyond.

"At GuideSensmart, we believe that technology should empower users to make informed decisions quickly and effectively," said Hank Huang, CEO of Guide Sensmart. "With ApexVision, we are not only enhancing the capabilities of thermal imaging but also setting new benchmarks for reliability and user experience."

Temperature Measurement

Guide Sensmart showcases the versatility of ApexVision thermal imaging technology. The thermal cameras H6S, PT870S, and E3S offer precise temperature measurement in demanding environments, including electric power, industrial manufacturing, building/HVAC inspection, security monitoring, and scientific research.

Outdoor Hunting Optics

As an outdoor optics specialist, Guide Sensmart designs advanced thermal and night vision optics for hunters, nature observers, and rescue personnel. Featured thermal products include the TD650LS monocular and TN650MS binocular, combining ultra-clarity with robust performance.

Expanding Global Reach

Guide Sensmart is expanding its presence in over 70 countries with 300+ long-term channel partners. Dedicated after-sales centers in Germany and North America ensure enhanced support for users. The unveiling of ApexVision at CES 2026 reinforces Guide Sensmart's commitment to global outreach and industry leadership.

Experience ApexVision at CES 2026

Visit Booth #21740 for live demonstrations of ApexVision and Guide Sensmart's thermal devices.

"CES is a premier platform for innovation, and we are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements," added Hank Huang. "We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and demonstrating how ApexVision can transform the way we perceive and interact with our world."

We are keen to explore partnership of collaboration. Know more about Guide Sensmart at https://www.guideir.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858226/4__Guide_Sensmart_Booth_21740_at_CES_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-sensmart-showcases-groundbreaking-apexvision-technology-at-ces-2026-302657432.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.