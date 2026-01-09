Newport Gold Inc.: OTC Market Update and Letter of Intent with NFI Empire

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTC:NWPG -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a mining and technology company, today announced a plan of action to become current with its obligations to OTC Markets and the execution of a Letter of Intent with NFI Empire.

NFI Empire (www.NFIEmpire.com) is a premier, asset-light automotive firm based in North East, Pennsylvania, generating more than $10 million in annual revenue. Known for its exclusive projects, high-performance builds, and deep technical expertise, the company has established itself as a leader in both custom automotive craftsmanship and modern vehicle services.

Leveraging its strong operational foundation, global reach, and history of technical innovation, NFI Empire is now expanding beyond its physical footprint with a focused digital strategy designed for rapid scale. The company is developing a comprehensive, multi-function digital automotive platform that integrates advanced technology and AI to transform how vehicles are bought, sold, serviced, and customized.

On January 2, 2026, the Company hired a team of OTC Market specialists lead by John E. Dolkart, Jr., Esq. ("Dolkart Law"). Dolkart Law and associates will assist the Company in making full application to the new OTCID reporting paradigm set in place by OTC Markets, as well as filing all mandatory quarterly disclosure statements.

"The hiring of the new OTC Market team was long overdue and will result in the Company becoming fully current with OTC Markets and meet all new requirements under the OTCID," said Anthony McCabe, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. "We are not only working toward getting Newport Gold current and in good standing with OTC Markets, but to maximize shareholder value moving forward by identifying the best direction for its future operations with the recent execution of the non-binding letter of intent with the NFI Empire group of companies."

On or about December 29, 2025, the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the operation subsidiaries of a company referred to in the collective as "NFI Empire".

About Newport Gold, Inc.

Newport Gold Inc. is a dynamic company focused on strategic acquisitions in the mining technology sector. With a mission to identify and invest in innovative companies, Newport aims to drive growth and maximize value for its shareholders.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Email: nwpginfo@gmail.com

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/otc-market-update-and-letter-of-intent-with-nfi-empire-1126023