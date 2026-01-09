EFM Global Expanding Global Hotel Logistics with Appointment of Susannah Eustace as Account Director

- Delivering five-star hospitality starts with five-star logistics -

LONDON, Jan. 09, 2026a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, today announced the appointments of Susannah Eustace as Account Director and Joshua Askew as Senior Project Manager, Hotel Division. The move strengthens EFM's continued investment in hotel logistics and supports the company's plans to grow its luxury hospitality offering throughout 2026 and beyond.

Eustace brings more than 20 years of experience delivering logistics programmes for hotel openings and refurbishments across Europe and internationally. She joins EFM after serving as Head of Hotel Logistics at DB Schenker, where she led projects for some of the world's most recognisable hospitality brands. Prior to that, she spent nearly 22 years at Kuehne+Nagel, including leadership roles focused on hotel logistics across North West Europe.

Meanwhile, Askew has over 10 years of hands-on experience in leading complex five-star hotel and logistics projects, with a strong focus on programme delivery, outstanding service, and budget control.

"Five-star hotels need five-star logistics," said Eustace. "A guest should never have to consider how their room came together. They simply check in, and everything is exactly where it should be, in perfect condition, ready for them. That standard takes planning, coordination and a team that cares deeply about the final experience. Hospitality starts with logistics. I am delighted to be joining EFM, a company that shares these values and takes pride in delivering them."

EFM's hotel logistics team works with developers, procurement partners, owners and operators to ensure that hotels open on time, to the highest standard and with no compromise on presentation. From early planning and site surveys through to freight, warehousing, inventory control, staged deliveries and installation, EFM manages the behind-the-scenes detail that ensures every room looks and feels exactly as it should.

The result is simple: guests arrive to a room that is pristine, perfectly prepared and ready upon opening and every time thereafter, without ever needing to think about what it took to make that happen.

EFM's hotel logistics offering includes specialist programmes to support both furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E), and operating supplies and equipment (OS&E), with structured methods designed to reduce pressure on hotel teams during the final stages of opening. This includes inventory checks, room-by-room distribution and coordinated installation that ensures projects are completed with the precision luxury hospitality demands.

"Susannah brings a rare blend of leadership, credibility, and hands-on experience in premium hotel logistics," said Luke Bardall, Global VP - Hotels, EFM Global. "The guest experience begins long before a hotel opens its doors. It starts with the people who quietly make sure every detail arrives on time, is handled correctly, and is delivered to the standard the brand expects. Susannah understands that, and we are thrilled to welcome her as we build on our momentum in the hotel sector."

Eustace's and Askew's appointments come as EFM Global continues to develop its hotel logistics capabilities for luxury and ultra-luxury projects, supporting clients who require exceptional service, full accountability and a partner that understands what premium really looks like in practice.

For more information about EFM Global and its Hotel logistics services, visit https://efm.global/ .

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist freight forwarding company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company's expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.