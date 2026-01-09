Catena Media P.L.C: Stephen Taylor-Matthews to leave Catena Media's board of directors

Stephen Taylor-Matthews, a member of Catena Media plc's board of directors, is to step down from his role as non-executive director effective 31 January 2026.

"I have been proud to support the strategic growth of search engine optimisation and lead the recalibration of the technology team and internal product processes - the core reason I joined the business. I am pleased to leave this part of the organisation in a healthy position and well placed to execute on the right product strategies," Stephen Taylor-Matthews commented.

Chairman of the Board Erik Flinck said: "Stephen joined the board at a pivotal time in Catena Media's transformation and has made a valuable contribution during his tenure. On behalf of the board, I thank him for his efforts and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

The board of directors will continue with 4 non-executive directors until the next annual general meeting.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.