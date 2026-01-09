MANCHESTER, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. (the "Company," "Bob's" or "Bob's Discount Furniture") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BOBS."J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order), RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Evercore Group L.L.C. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are also acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.About Bob's Discount FurnitureBob's Discount Furniture is a high-growth, national omnichannel retailer of value home furnishings with more than 200 showrooms across the United States. Since our founding in 1991, we have built our ethos as a trusted and reliable brand offering superior value and service, without compromising on quality or style. Our business model is anchored in delivering furniture at "Everyday Low Prices," and at the heart of Bob's success is not just the value of our furniture, but the team members who bring our promise to life every day. From showroom to living room, it's our people who make Bob's feel like home. Our belief that everyone deserves a home they love is reflected in how we operate daily and the appreciation we have for our people and communities. From our in-store guest experience specialists who create a no-pressure, no-gimmicks shopping experience, to our distribution and logistics teams who enable fast, reliable fulfillment, Bob's is built on the dedication of more than 5,800 team members nationwide.ContactsMedia Contact:Jessica Liddell, ICRBrittany Fraser, ICRbobs@icrinc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260109274297/en/